Baylor Scott & White not seeing more COVID-19 vaccine doses from the state

The hospital is applying for additional doses and vaccine hub locations. They are using their available resources to support the Washington County subHUB.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health continues to try and push for more vaccines in the Brazos Valley but is waiting for the state. They have not been issued additional doses to distribute to the area.

In a statement Thursday, the hospital is "continuing to collaborate with community leaders and the state of Texas on the COVID-19 vaccination effort." Baylor Scott & White is applying for additional doses and vaccine hub locations.

Currently, Baylor Scott & White is dedicating its resources to support the Washington County subHUB to help vaccinate the community.

The subHUB has administered 14,500 first does so far, according to Washington County. They will begin administering second doses of the vaccine on Friday.

Baylor Scott & White encourage those eligible to register and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"More data continues to become available to us validating the safety and efficacy of receiving the vaccine and further reinforcing our trust in the science, research and its sound reasoning."

The hospital also encourages everyone to keep following safety guidelines; wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly and physically distance, even after being vaccinated.

