Baylor University reaches settlement in Title IX lawsuit

This settlement has been in the works for a while as these cases date back to 2016.

WACO, Texas — A settlement in the Title IX lawsuit against Baylor University has been reached following months of 'talks' in an Alternative Dispute Resolution ordered by the court.

This case, which involved fifteen women accusing the university of neglecting them after they were sexually assaulted by football players and other students, dates back to June 2016.

According to court documents, talks of this settlement began May 9, 2023 and lasted through Sept. 15.

Baylor University released the following statement to 6 News:

“We are deeply sorry for anyone connected with the Baylor community who has been harmed by sexual violence. While we can never erase the reprehensible acts of the past, we pray that this agreement will allow these 15 survivors to move forward in a supportive manner.”

Conditions of the settlement have not been made public yet.

