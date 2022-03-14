4th grade student organizes drive, collects donations for Tiny Texan infants

The idea of donating to the NICU came from fourth-grader Kinsey Krueger.

BRYAN, Texas — A fourth grade student organized and collected donations for Tiny Texans, which are infants that are a part of Baylor Scott & White's Labor and Delivery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The student, Kelsey Kruger, came up with the idea to collect items through donations and to give to babies and their mothers in the NICU.

She received donations from fourth and fifth graders that wanted to help in collecting blankets, diapers, socks, scratch mittens and clothes.

The donation was part of her fourth-grade school project and school motto "others before self."

"It feels amazing to help little babies who need help," she said.

Tami Depenning, the director of Nursing Women and Children, said "[they] done a great job in being able to receive these donations and rally her class and get all these donations that they done ,it's really special for us, and their right across the street so it does mean so much."

If you want to give to the unit or the Tiny Texans, you can find out how to volunteer at the hospital through their website.