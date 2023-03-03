Brazos County Health District recognized by TACCHO as Local Health Department of the Year

In addition to the award, Chief Epidemiologist Yao Akpalu was also awarded the TACCHO Outstanding Public Health Service Award.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District has been recognized by the Texas Association of City and County Health Officials (TECCHO) as the Local Health Department of the Year, according to a release from the BCHD.

According to the release, the TACCHO Local Health Department (LHD) of the Year Award is meant to recognize and honor the efforts of LHDs and the people behind them in the Lone Star State.

In addition to the award given to the BCHD, Chief Epidemiologist Yao Akpalu was also awarded the TACCHO Outstanding Public Health Service Award. The annual award is presented to an outstanding employee in a Texas local public health department who has "demonstrated extraordinary performance with an exemplary commitment to local public health", according to the release.