BCS Chamber of Commerce to host 24th annual Ag Breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 22

BRYAN, Texas — The BCS Chamber of Commerce will host the 24th annual Ag Breakfast at the Brazos County Expo Center on Tuesday, Nov. 22 just in time for the holidays.

Capital Farm Credit manager Pat Shields laid out the event as "a celebration of the harvest every year at this time, and it also gives the community a chance to come together and enjoy a breakfast that's prepared by local farmers and ranchers."

The event will also honor farmers and businesses that have gone above and beyond this past year.

"There will be some major awards given for the community, the Agribusiness of The Year and the Ag Impact Award Winner will be announced." Shields said.

For 24 years, Ag Breakfast has been creating relationships between communities through the simple love and enjoyment for food.

Pat Shields continued giving her thoughts on the event, saying "It's just a good time to celebrate and mingle with the business community and get them involved with the agriculture community. It's kind of a collision between two worlds, urban and rural."

It can be very easy to forget about the people who provide the most for the community.

During this holiday season, Ag Breakfast wants to remind people of the farmers and ranchers who play a key part in otherwise overlooked aspects of our daily lives.