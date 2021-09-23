BCS Christmas Parade canceled for the second year in a row

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the second year in a row, the annual BCS Christmas Parade has been canceled.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, multiple parade partner losses, financial concerns, and health concerns for citizens and visitors, the organization made the decision to delay the parade and hoping for a "happy return in 2022."
But worry not, Destination Bryan, Texas will present the Downtown Lighted Holiday Stroll beginning December 9 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Bryan. Guests will be able to go through downtown and view holiday creations displayed by downtown businesses.