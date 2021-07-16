BCS Together brings community and children in need together

BCS Together in college station is a non-profit that works directly involving children in CPS care, foster kids, and kinship placement

According to data from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, before the coronavirus began to spread in Texas, 34 children were without placement for foster care. By July 2021, that number has increased by nearly nine times.

BCS Together in college station is a non-profit that works directly involving children in CPS care, foster kids, and kinship placement. Their main goal is to work alongside these kids in crisis, so they know the community is directly involved.

Debbie Peterson has been volunteering with BCS Together before they became a non-profit a little over a year and a half ago.

“There’s just such a need. These are kids that need homes, They don’t need people with superpowers,' Peterson said. "They just need people to love them, and be willing to walk with them in the hard times.”

BCS Together provides everything from children's essentials, to training and even mentorship.

Director of Community Partnerships at BCS Together, Lauren Falcone says the community can always get involved. They believe that everyone can do something. You can donate your time, your money, your ideas.

“For example, when we opened up the home, we had a decorator come in and decorated it for us. We have people bring in their donations of clothing, toys and books.," Falcone said "We’re looking for people who want to mentor the children. Basically, you name it and we’re willing to work with you.”

BCS Together is encouraging the community to look into the 5-10 age range because that age does not get adopted frequently.

“Over COVID and the pandemic, Texas has seen those numbers skyrocket," Falcone said. "Currently right now there are 300 children without a placement for foster care.”