Be Alert: BTU phone scam circulating

If you ever receive a phone call you believe may be a scam, you can report it to the Bryan Police Department.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Texas Utilities is reporting customers receiving phone calls saying that their power will be shut off unless they make an immediate payment. The caller ID is showing the BTU phone number, but this is a SCAM.

BTU asserts that they will never make phone calls demanding payment. If you receive this call, hang up. You can call BTU at 979-821-5700 to as about your payment balance, or check online at www.btutilities.com.