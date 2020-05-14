BE PREPARED: Pandemic not causing a delay in fire season

The Bryan Fire Department is warning the community to be prepared for fire season because it is coming whether people are in a pandemic or not.

BRYAN, Texas — With the ever-changing weather going on in the Brazos Valley, green grass from the rain could quickly become dry in a matter of two weeks. Throw in some high winds, it becomes the perfect recipe for fires.

“Coupled with things like hurricane season or thunderstorms, a lightning strike can spread (fires) really quickly," said Gerald Burnett, the assistant fire marshal for the Bryan Fire Department. "A typical fire season in this community is all over the map."

Burnett said people can help firefighters combat fires by cleaning up around their homes.

“Mowing the grass to keep the tall brown grass from getting in the way, make sure there is not a lot of leaf clutter or dead wood around the home," Burnett said.

But it is not just outside, people can also do tasks inside to keep fire hazards low.

Burnett said being stuck at home right now is the perfect opportunity for people to map out a fire preparedness plan.

“You’re not in the office so the normal fire preparedness things you would do at work do them at home," Burnett said.

That could be making sure exit ways in the home are clear, checking for fire hazards near outlets and checking to see all smoke alarms are working properly.

“It's been upsetting," Burnett said. "We’ve had some recent fire fatalities where both situations working smoke alarms and well-rehearsed exits could have helped.”