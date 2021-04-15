Over at the Brazos Center Vaccine Hub, the American Red Cross began in-person seminars to train anyone to become a first responder.

BRYAN, Texas — Ever thought about doing even more for your community? Have you ever wanted to bring peace of mind and safety to those around you? Well, over at the Brazos Center Vaccine HUB, you can.

Starting today, anyone can register to complete an in-person seminar to help get you trained to become an American Red Cross volunteer.

“We’re taking anyone who has volunteered at the HUB who’s interested in working further with the American Red Cross,” the Executive Director of the American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter A.J. Renold said.

Renold said their plan is to orient the people who come to the seminars, get them in the system and start their training.

“We want to build up Red Cross’s ability to respond to any disaster at any time,” Renold said.

Renold said the Red Cross wants to build up its ability to respond locally, state-wide and nationally.

For current Red Cross volunteer Susan Marty, who has been with Red Cross for 10 months, volunteering hits close to her heart.

“My mother lost her home on the Bolivar Peninsula in Hurricane Ike in 2008,” Marty said.

Marty said volunteering with the American Red Cross is giving her an outreach to help in ways she couldn’t before.

She said everyone she’s met in Red Cross is so nice and has a strong willingness to help.

“We just need more of them [volunteers],” Marty said.

Local Brazos County resident Jenn Ross-Hassan showed up today to answer Marty’s call.

She said she came to the seminar because of her desire to volunteer in a different capacity, to learn what the American Red Cross does and how she can help out.

“Red Cross is here for you, I’m here for you, we’re together,” Ross-Hassan said.

If you missed the first seminar on Thursday, don't worry.

The American Red Cross is holding seminars Friday April 16 and Tuesday April 20-22 from 12:30-2:00 p.m.