A perfect 6-0 in District 10-5A Division II play, a win over Rudder on Friday night would give 13th ranked Huntsville its first outright district title since 2008. A victory would also put the Hornets on the verge of their first 10-win season since 1991.

If you can't tell, it is a special year for head coach Rodney Southern and company. And that goes beyond the numbers as well. Coach Southern's son Matthew is the starting quarterback, and I will have that story next week.

For now, let's focus on the defense because Huntsville has given up just 79 points all year and outscored district opponents 285 to 21.

One player in particular brings a killer instinct to the Hornets and that would be defensive end T'Vondre Sweat. The Texas commit gives opponents fits, and it is a big reason Huntsville is allowing under 10 points per game.

© 2018 KAGS