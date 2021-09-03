Being obese triples the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19

According to the CDC, the higher your BMI, the greater the risk of death from COVID-19 is.

BRYAN, Texas — According to the Center for Disease Control, those with obesity can experience an increase in complications with a risk of hospitalization being three times higher.

People who are measured as being obese by their BMI may face more complications with covid-19 because of the extra weight on their bodies.

“When you carry extra body weight, your body is more prone to inflammatory responses. So, when you are infected with covid-19 and your body is trying to fight that, sometimes it can create what we call a cytokine storm, which is an increase in inflammatory response." Texas A&M School of Public Health's Angela Clendenin said. "That creates some complications in your body’s functioning."

Dr. Clendenin said, for people who are considered obese, their blood tends to clot more frequently so they may have issues with blood flow in their body.

“The very physical manifestation of being obese puts a great deal of pressure on people’s lungs." Dr. Celndenin said. "We know some of the inflammation we’re seeing with covid-19 is in the lower areas of the lungs and when you have the extra pressure there, it’s hard for them to get ventilated and that can lead to complications,”

Psychologically, the stigma surrounding obesity may hold people back from going to the doctor.

"If you are obese and you’ve been exposed to covid-19, make sure you’re getting tested to watch for the signs and symptoms and get help more quickly instead of waiting," she said. "This potential for the disease progression to get very severe than in others who are not obese. You really have to make sure you have to take care of yourself.”