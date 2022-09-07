Bell County inmate dies in hospital after 'medical emergency' inside jail

According to the Bell County Sheriff's Department the inmate died in the ER at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

TEMPLE, Texas — An inmate in the Bell County Jail died in the hospital after having what was described as a "medical emergency" in the jail, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Juan Antonio Rodriguez was booked into the jail Aug. 25 on two separate drug possession charges, according to the sheriff's department. They said Rodriguez was housed in the infirmary "for an undisclosed medical condition."

He was taken to the Baylor Scott and White Emergency Room on Sept. 4 around 7:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 5, the sheriff's department said.

"An investigation into this event is on going as required by state law," the sheriff's department said in a statement.