Bell County Sheriff’s Department seeks public assistance in manhunt

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Additional information has been provided to the Bell County District Attorney’s office leading to the acceptance of murder charges against Howard Lee Bailey in the ongoing investigation of Cody Wayne Kinslow's murder.

Sandy Gayle Carrese, a resident of Liberty Hill, has been taken into custody and is currently in the Bell County Jail, facing charges of murder.

The arrest warrant for Carrese was issued by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey, with her bond set at $1 million by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

Another arrest warrant for murder has been issued by Judge Wilkey for Ryan Adam Madden.

Law enforcement attempted to get Madden on Sept. 28, but he managed to escape arrest. Presently, the whereabouts of Madden are unknown, and he is considered a fugitive.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Madden. It is believed that Madden may be in the Travis, Williamson, or Burnet Counties, with known ties to the Bell County area, particularly Belton.

Madden was last seen operating a white GMC pickup with distinctive features, including damage to the right-side tire skirt, a metal bumper on the front, a construction light on the roof, along with a generator and a green dirt bike in the truck bed. The vehicle displays Texas license plate 'SHN9954'.

If you have any information about the shooting, call police at 254-933-5412 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where you can leave an anonymous tip.

Madden should be considered dangerous, and members of the public are advised not to approach him but to immediately contact the provided numbers.