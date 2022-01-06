Ben Arevalo received 35 years for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.

BRYAN, Texas — Brazos County officials are on the hunt for a 48-year-old man who was convicted of aggravated kidnapping on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Ben Arevalo III did not appear at his trial after leaving the court Tuesday afternoon, according to officials. Arevalo had been out on bail during the time of his trial.

Sentencing has been delayed due to Arevalo not appearing in court. Arevalo was charged with aggravated kidnapping, engaging in organized criminal activity, and man-controlled substances, per officials.

In 2019, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Deputies stopped the Arevalo on Highway 21 and rescued his ex-girlfriend.

“Leaving an abusive relationship often sounds easy, but victims often face stalking, continued abuse, & even threats to their life. This victim’s courage, quick-thinking, & the resources of law enforcement will ensure that this defendant is brought to justice.” pic.twitter.com/hoMY8YizeO — Brazos County DA (@BrazosCountyDA) June 1, 2022

According to the news release, the victim's coworker called her because she hadn't come to work, and Arevalo answered the victim's phone. The co-worker overheard the struggle between them and called the police, per officials.

The co-worker said she felt based on what she overheard, that the ex-girlfriend was being kidnaped. The co-worker told police Arevalo was seen stalking his ex-girlfriend, per the news release.

Police located Arevalo and his ex-girlfriend using an emergency 'ping', which determined their location.

After police arrested Arvelo, he told staff at the Brazos County Jail that he regretted not killing both himself and his ex-girlfriend, per the news release.

In addition to his new charges, officials revoked Arevalo's probation and was indicated to have his sentencing be the maximum of 10 years once captured.