Beto O'Rourke talks voter suppression, confronts opponents at Brenham town hall

The former congressman and senate candidate is traveling across Texas discussing growing legislation that would limit voter accessibility

BRENHAM, Texas — Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke was met with dozens of supporters and opponents when he held a town hall in Brenham on Monday to discuss the growing topic of voter suppression in the United States.

The former senate and presidential candidate in his opening remarks spoke about Texas Senate Bill 7, which would limit voter access and restrict early voting opportunities.

O’Rourke added that voters of marginalized socioeconomic and racial backgrounds are put at a disadvantage.

One example, the limit of early voting times on Sundays, where Black voters have traditionally cast their ballots after church services. By reducing operating hours and the mere number of polling places in these areas, citizens are at a disadvantage, O’Rourke said.

For O’Rourke, the act of voter suppression is not aligned with political ideology, it is merely about right and wrong.

“There are no sidelines in this democracy,” O’Rourke said. “If you care about the ability to vote, then you gotta stand up and be counted, and you gotta fight for it.”

Former congressman @BetoORourke is in Brenham today where he is speaking on the recent trend of voter suppression laws across the United States including Texas. @elisabeththarp1 @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/PqmNczLgaO — Jacob (@JacobReyesDFW) June 14, 2021

Speaking out against Texas SB 7, advocating in support of the For the People Act, which would expand voting rights for all Americans or registering voters are ways to move his message forward, O’Rourke said.

Despite his calls for unity, opponents of O’Rourke were in attendance and expressed outrage at policies the congressman supports including reforms that would restrict access to certain automatic rifles.

When asked about his opposition to civilian use of certain weapons, O’Rourke mentioned the 2019 mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso that killed 23, many of whom were part of the Latin community.

“We shouldn’t have weapons of war in our communities,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke famously stated “Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15's”, at a presidential debate back in 2019. The line has since been used as talking points against the congressman though he continues to reiterate the line, including today.

A gun owner and “converted Democrat” is speaking. She says she will gladly give up her guns if that means children across America can stay alive.



After an emotional clash between opponents, the congressman hugs her. @BetoORourke @elisabeththarp1 @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/KZkmSB1MvC — Jacob (@JacobReyesDFW) June 14, 2021

Opponents at the event vocally condemned O’Rourke’s remarks, often overshadowing the congressman’s remarks.

“You mother fuckers can’t be quiet for five minutes,” O’Rourke said as cries against his responses continued to grow.

The disputes were disappointing, O’Rourke said. He is willing to have a conversation and hand the mic to those who may disagree with him but shouting down others won’t help elevate the conversation.

“When they shut down people who are peacefully assembling, when they’re yelling at little kids and folks who came to just have a conversation about democracy, I think it makes it clear what we’re up against.” O’Rourke said.

“You mother fuckers can’t be quiet for five minutes.” O’Rourke says as opponents yell over his answer. @BetoORourke @elisabeththarp1 @KAGSnews — Jacob (@JacobReyesDFW) June 14, 2021

As for the upcoming 2022 election where rumors are growing of a gubernatorial campaign, O’Rourke has stated he will continue to focus on voter suppression laws in the near future and will consider his next steps moving forward soon.

“If we don’t secure the right to vote, it won’t matter your party affiliation,” O’Rourke said.

He adds that Texas SB 7 would allow an overturn of votes based on the suspicion of fraud which would deter citizens from even voting. Despite the disagreements, the former congressman will continue to advocate for accessible voting.