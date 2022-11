O'Rourke's last stop in College Station will happen on Monday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Beto O'Rourke will host a Get Out the Vote Rally at Texas A&M University on the day before the election, Monday, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m.

This event will allow O'Rourke to get his final thoughts out to the College Station community before voters hit the polls.

These rallies have taken O'Rourke all over the state. On Friday, Nov. 4 he visited three locations in Houston and Austin.

Texas, it's the LAST day of Early Voting! Hope you'll join us today at:



➡️The University of Houston at 1:30 (Student Center South)

➡️TSU at 3:00 (Terry Library)

➡️Austin at 7:00 (Doris Miller Auditorium)



See you soon. https://t.co/qeIsxWu0NR pic.twitter.com/kGjGQUball — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 4, 2022

If you would like to learn more about the event, visit here.