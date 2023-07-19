What is the 'Beyoncé bump'? Dallas-Fort Worth businesses of all sorts are catering to fans ahead of Thursday's concert

From merchandise to menus, businesses across DFW are seeking out creative ways to get their offerings in front of Beyonce fans and their open wallets.

For instance? Well, silver staple clothing pieces have been flying of the shelves at local boutiques like Pink Lucy in Dallas after the Queen Bey made a request that concertgoers don silver for her Virgo season tour dates.

"[The fans] typically come in and say, 'Oh, I’m going to the Beyoncé concert!' and I’m like, 'OK, I already kinda know what you’re looking for,'" said Pink Lucy manager Kimora Curtis.

Restaurants have also been revamping their menus -- from specialty cocktails like the "Spicy Texas" that aims to make you feel cozy at places like Villa Azur at the W Dallas to Beyoncé-themed brunches at spots around AT&T stadium.

Heck, even limo companies are marketing rides to and from the stadium so fans can show up in style.

It's a phenomenon that economists have coined the "Beyoncé bump," and it's expected to total $4.5 billion dollars in economic windfall throughout the the entire tour, bringing cash to local economies surrounding each stop.

Early returns show Dallas-Fort Worth enjoying much of the same.

"We've been getting a lot of traffic online, and people just walking in," said boutique owner Curtis.

One such person is Beyonce super fan Pat Westbrook, who has a full glam lineup planned ahead of Thursday's show.

“I’m going to get my hair done -- well, actually I’m getting that done today, and my nails done today,” Westbrook said. “And then tomorrow, after I get off work, [I] jump in the shower then get to the venue. My outfit is taken care of."

Thursday's show will be Westbrook's first Beyoncé concert, and she’s paid a pretty penny to be apart of Club Renaissance.

Said Westbrook: "I have spent well over $500."