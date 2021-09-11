Bharti Shahani, Texas A&M senior, in critical condition after Astroworld festival

Shahani, 22, was critically injured at the event and her family is reaching out to the community for help.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M senior is fighting for her life after she was crushed during a concert while attending the Astroworld festival in Houston.

Bharti Shahani, 22, went to the concert with her sister and another family member when the crowd of about 50,000 people began to push against one another and created what is known as "crowd surge." Video shared on social media shows concert-goers rushing the stage as rapper Travis Scott took the stage.

People began passing out and were crushed by the force of the crowd. Shahani was rushed to Houston Methodist Hospital, where she remains in ICU. Her sister, Namrata Shahani, has set up a GoFundMe for her and the family as they pray by her side. Namrata said due to the severity of her sister's injuries, the family hasn't been able to go to work.

Police say the problems escalated quickly with multiple people passing out. At one point, 11 people were in cardiac arrest with security guards and bystanders doing CPR. https://t.co/e2GDXk6I1c — KAGS News (@KAGSnews) November 9, 2021

As medical costs continue to mount, the family is reaching out to the community for donations.

The family has set a $50,000 goal on the GoFundMe page and as of Tuesday, over $10,000 was raised for Bharti's medical expenses. If you would like to donate to the family, please click here.