College Station bicyclist killed in crash with truck identified

DPS confirmed the identity of the bicyclist was 39-year-old Tobias Fiedler of College Station.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the College Station man killed in a crash on FM 2154 Wednesday.

Troopers said 39-year-old Tobias Fiedler of College Station was riding his bicycle on FM 2154 Wednesday, about five miles south of College Station when he was hit from behind by a truck. Fiedler died at the scene, according to a report from DPS troopers who responded to the scene.

The driver of the truck was identified as 20-year-old Tovar Salvador of Navasota. At this time, DPS has declared the crash to be an ongoing investigation. Arrests or charges have not yet been determined at this time.

