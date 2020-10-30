College Station bicyclist killed in crash with truck identified

DPS confirmed the identity of the bicyclist was 39-year-old Tobias Fiedler of College Station.

Troopers said 39-year-old Tobias Fiedler of College Station was riding his bicycle on FM 2154 Wednesday, about five miles south of College Station when he was hit from behind by a truck. Fiedler died at the scene, according to a report from DPS troopers who responded to the scene.