COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Inside Lupa's Coffee in College Station, cyclists met to discuss improving safety on the roadways.

This comes after the death of a cyclist last week.

Those in attendance talked about ideas that included education for drivers on cyclists and their rights, as well as finding ways to create safer places for cyclists to drive.

Another big topic of discussion - distracted driving.

Cyclists there said there should be heavier fines and punishments for drivers who drive distracted and get in accidents with cyclists.

One way that was suggested to help combat distracted driving was Safe2Save, an app that rewards drivers for not using their phones while driving.