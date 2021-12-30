BigShots Golf in Bryan to open January 5

BRYAN, Texas — Golf and entertainment center BigShots will open in Bryan on Jan. 5, the company announced Thursday.
Opened from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., the two-story complex will feature 60 high-tech tee boxes for golf players of all ages, experienced or not. The venue will also include a 40,000-square-foot dining and entertainment venue.
This will be the first building to open in Bryan's Travis Bryan Midtown Park which is still under development.
Additionally, BigShots offers private event space, an outdoor patio with yard games, fire pits, mini gold and two sports bars.