BigShots Golf in Bryan to open January 5

The two-story golf and entertainment center has been under construction since spring

BRYAN, Texas — Golf and entertainment center BigShots will open in Bryan on Jan. 5, the company announced Thursday.

Opened from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., the two-story complex will feature 60 high-tech tee boxes for golf players of all ages, experienced or not. The venue will also include a 40,000-square-foot dining and entertainment venue.

This will be the first building to open in Bryan's Travis Bryan Midtown Park which is still under development.