BigShots Golf preparing for Aggieland debut

The golf-centered entertainment center is on track to open on time

BRYAN, Texas — BigShots Golf Aggieland hosted a “Nets Up” event Thursday afternoon at its Bryan location to celebrate its latest major step towards its completion in 60 days.

BigShots Golf Aggieland COO T.J. Schier said getting the nets up already is making BigShots feel like a big shot.

“Bryan, Texas has been so welcoming to us since we started this project with our local partners the Butler’s four years ago,” Schier said, “we finally got the stakes in the ground in January, we're 60 days away from opening this venue and we can't be more excited to bring Big Shots Golf to Bryan/College Station, Texas.”

Schier said they are about 85% done with construction right now and the excitement is building day after day.

The nets are up at #BigShotsGolfAggieland👀⛳️



Im getting an update on the completion…is it set to open on time? Find out tonight on @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/rRvrkuKb5g — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) October 21, 2021

“We want people to just come here and eat, plus, we have one of the greatest sports bars that is going to be seen here in Bryan College Station, but beyond our food, our golf technology is a little bit better for the golfer, and for the nongolfer,” Schier said, “we have some games that really are just games of chance, so a five-year-old could come in here, play knockout or pinball and beat mom or dad.”

Schier said ultimately, if they do their job right, they’re going to have a friendly service in Bryan College Station as BigShots plans to bring about 150 jobs to the area.

“In regards to working for BigShots Golf, we really have tried to create an environment that's a lot different,” Schier said, “it's hard to hire when people can go get a job anywhere these days.”

Schier said other establishments have guest loyalty programs, BigShots has an employee loyalty program.

“We want the people that make our guest experience successful, to have a great team member experience successful as well,” Schier said, “So we're trying to treat them just as good as we want them to treat our guests.”

Private event sales will start on Thursday, Oct. 21, with elaborate party packages for groups from six to 160. With full A/V capabilities, flexible event space, and a variety of culinary options, BigShots Aggieland is the perfect place for parties, reunions, corporate retreats and events.

BigShots Golf Aggieland features 60 high-tech tee boxes and is intended for players of all ages and skill levels. Novice players, families and children can take part in interactive games such as Knockout and Pinball, while avid golfers can play full rounds on virtual golf courses all over the world.