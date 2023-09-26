Body falls out of closet as homeowner investigates foul odor in northwest Houston

Houston police said the homeowner told them she smelled a foul odor and followed it to a garage closet. She said when she opened the closet door, a body fell out.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a closet at a northwest-side home on Tuesday morning.

Police said the body was found around 10 a.m. at a home on Birchmont Drive near Antoine Drive.

The homeowner told police that she smelled a foul odor and followed it to a closet in the garage. She said when she opened the closet door, the body fell out.

The homeowner also told police that she recently allowed a homeless person to store things at the house, but it's unclear if that's the person who was found dead.

Homicide detectives are en route to the 5600 block of Birchmont Dr in north Houston where a deceased person was found about 10:05 a.m.



No other info is available at this time, as the investigation is on-going. #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 26, 2023