Body falls out of closet as homeowner investigates foul odor in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a closet at a northwest-side home on Tuesday morning.
Police said the body was found around 10 a.m. at a home on Birchmont Drive near Antoine Drive.
The homeowner told police that she smelled a foul odor and followed it to a closet in the garage. She said when she opened the closet door, the body fell out.
The homeowner also told police that she recently allowed a homeless person to store things at the house, but it's unclear if that's the person who was found dead.