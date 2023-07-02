A nonprofit organization is giving out free books throughout Black History Month

Hindi's Libraries is a non-profit based in New York that is offering free books to any school district or Title 1 school throughout Black History Month.

NEW YORK — One nonprofit is kicking off Black History Month by spreading knowledge about the people of color that made history.

Hindi's Libraries is a nonprofit that has partnered with DHL commerce to ship 7,000 free books to any nonprofit or Title 1 school in the United States.

Co-founder Leslie Gang also noted that the decision comes while several states have considered banning our banned outright multiple books that contain characters of color.

Texas is currently leading the nation by banning more books from school libraries than any other state.

Gang believes that children need to see themselves represented. Now is the perfect time to teach students about the world that exists around them, along with black history that became apart of American history.

"It's imperative for children across the country to get access to books featuring all different types of characters," said Gang. "People need to be exposed to different cultures that exist in our world and what better time to start than Black History Month."