Hundreds come out in support of Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Bryan

As demonstrators lined both sides of S. Texas Avenue, others drove up and down the street, honking their horns in support of the movement.

BRYAN, Texas — If you found yourself caught in traffic Sunday evening in downtown Bryan, you were in the middle of what is being called a "Love, Peace & Protest."

The demonstration for Black Lives Matter took place Sunday evening on South Texas Avenue. Hundreds of people lined the street, waving homemade signs and shouting in unison, "Black Lives Matter", "No Justice, No Peace" and "I Can't Breathe." It was similar to a protest just the week before, held in the same area, but it was easy to see how much it had grown.

Many had signs with the names of those who have been killed by police within the last few years. Those who were not on the corners were in their cars and drove up and down the street. They honked their horns and put their fists in the air, showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Its definitely very emotional. I got very emotional coming out here," one young protester told KAGS' Gabriela Garcia and Tristan Lewis. "The fact that all these people are here supporting not just George Floyd but my life itself, it’s very emotional to me, and I’m just so thankful I was able to come to this protest.”

This comes two days before George Floyd, the man who died while being arrested by Minneapolis police officers, is set to be laid to rest in Houston. Since his death, people have been holding rallies across the country, even the globe, to protest police brutality.

HAPPENING NOW: Black Lives Matter B/CS is holding its LOVE PEACE & PROTEST in Downtown Bryan. Posted by KAGS TV on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Gabriela and Tristan also talked with police officers from Bryan and College Station, who told them they want to make sure everyone out protesting stays safe. The Bryan Police Department even offered a downtown parking garage free of charge for those wanting to participate in the demonstration.

Volunteers walked up and down the sidewalk, offering free bottles of water and snacks to those demonstrating, something needed in the sweltering Texas heat. Those protesting didn't seem to mind, wanting to make sure to give a clear message that police brutality must stop and we must all be treated with respect.