BRENHAM— Blinn College men's basketball claimed its second win of the season against Lone Star College-Cy Fair, 104-80, on Saturday night in the Kruse Center.

The Buccaneers are undefeated with a 2-0 record after JaQuan Morris led the Blinn offense to victory with 24 points.

Nic Tata and AJ Rainey also reached double-digit points as Tata scored 17 points and Rainey scored 11 points.

The Buccaneers have reached triple-digit points on the scoreboard in both games that they have played in this season.

"We played hard and together in order to get the win, so I am happy that we are continuing to get better each day," said Scott Schumacher, Blinn head coach.

The Buccaneers built an early 50-37 lead in the first half, before putting up 54 points in the second half to claim a 104-80 victory.

The Buccaneers continue non-conference play against Lone Star College-Tomball on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Kruse Center.

Blinn has competed in intercollegiate athletics since 1903 and captured 38 NJCAA national championships since 1987.

© 2018 KAGS