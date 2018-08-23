Today, Blinn celebrated the grand opening of the Walter C. Schwartz Building at the RELLIS campus.

State and community leaders, representatives from The Texas A&M System and various state agencies, and approximately 700 students, faculty, and members of the community joined the Blinn College District in celebrating the grand opening of Blinn’s first building at the RELLIS Campus.

Opening in time for the start of the Fall semester on Monday, the 83,000-square-foot Walter C. Schwartz Building features 19 classrooms and eight laboratories, and will allow students to learn cutting-edge, high-demand skills in an environment that encourages collaboration between public institutions and private companies.

“This facility reflects the ambition of the RELLIS partnership and the incredible legacy of its namesake, former Blinn College President and Chancellor Walter C. Schwartz,” Chancellor of the Blinn College District Dr. Mary Hensley said. “For generations of Blinn students, the Schwartz Building will serve as a gateway to discovery and innovation.”

Blinn’s new facility is named after the late Walter C. Schwartz, who served as Blinn’s 11th president from 1984 until he was named the College District’s first chancellor in 1994. During his 46-year tenure with the College, he helped to oversee Blinn’s growth from approximately 300 to more than 12,000 students.

Blinn will provide the freshman- and sophomore-level coursework that aligns seamlessly with the bachelor’s degrees offered by the A&M System universities.

For more information regarding the RELLIS Campus, visit www.blinn.edu/RELLIS.

