Blinn College Choir honors the lives lost on Sept. 11

BRENHAM, Texas — This week, a choir at the Brenham campus for Blinn College held a concert to honor the lives lost in 9/11.

Paulo Gomez, the Director for Choral Music at the Brenham campus for Blinn College, says that he remembers being just hours away whenever the planes crashed through the towers.

Twenty years later, Gomez is helping heal those that remember that day by holding a concert with his students. The students sang songs including the Star-Spangled Banner and God Bless The USA.

Cole Prause is one of Gomez’s students who was born in 2003, two years after the towers collapsed. The current choir student says he never felt he had an emotional connection to the event, but that it doesn’t underlay the importance of the day.