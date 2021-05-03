Blinn College to continue COVID-19 guidelines and policies

BRENHAM, Texas — Despite statewide deregulations of COVID-19 guidelines, Blinn College announced on Friday all COVID-19 procedures and guidelines will remain for the duration of the spring semester.
The ongoing procedures include a mandated mask policy, social distanced classroom guidelines and more.
"The Blinn College District has reviewed the content of this order and will continue to utilize its Back With Blinn COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, including the requirement to wear a face covering, class modalities, social distancing, and occupancy limitations, among other items, through the Spring semester," the statement read in part.
The news comes the same day after Texas A&M University announced their own COVID-19 procedures would remain for the duration of their semester. Bryan and College ISD have announced similar measures.