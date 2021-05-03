Blinn College to continue COVID-19 guidelines and policies

The conditions will remain through the spring semester

BRENHAM, Texas — Despite statewide deregulations of COVID-19 guidelines, Blinn College announced on Friday all COVID-19 procedures and guidelines will remain for the duration of the spring semester.

The ongoing procedures include a mandated mask policy, social distanced classroom guidelines and more.

Dr. Mary Hensley, Chancellor of the Blinn College District, shared a message with all #Blinn employees and students today regarding Executive Order GA-34.https://t.co/lx75s9tCOS pic.twitter.com/NXvbDE3k3M — Blinn College District (@BlinnCollege) March 5, 2021

"The Blinn College District has reviewed the content of this order and will continue to utilize its Back With Blinn COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, including the requirement to wear a face covering, class modalities, social distancing, and occupancy limitations, among other items, through the Spring semester," the statement read in part.