Blinn College receives huge grant for students impacted by COVID-19

The Texas Higher Education Foundation awarded the Blinn College District $30,000 in Texas Emergency Aid Grant funds.

BRYAN, Texas — Blinn College District can support more students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a grant from the Texas Higher Education Foundation.

The junior college was awarded $30,000 in Texas Emergency Aid Grant funds from the Education Foundation, along with partnerships from the Greater Texas Foundation and Trellis Foundation

The Texas Emergency Aid Grant funds will go towards helping current students address basic needs created by the pandemic-related disruptions. This money could be used for including tuition, books, childcare, food, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, technology and more.

Grant funds are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Only students enrolled in the Spring 2021 semester can submit the Texas Emergency Grant Program application.

Blinn College's Spring 2021 semester 16-week and first 8-week terms start Jan. 19. Registration to enroll in courses is available until Jan. 18.