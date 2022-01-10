Blinn College transfer rate highest in Texas

BRYAN, Texas — Blinn College District's transfer rate among students to four-year universities is at a higher rate than any other community college in Texas, according to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
The new data, released by the college in a press release on Monday, has Blinn's academic transfer rate of 48.2% ranks first among the state's 50 community college districts. Additionally, the rate is double the statewide average of 25.4%.
"Blinn's academic transfer rate is a credit to the hard work of our outstanding Board of Trustees, faculty and staff," Dr. Mary Hensley, Chancellor of the Blinn College District said. "Together they make Blinn College a place where students have the support and guidance they need to take the next steps in their academic careers."
The Texas A&M-Blinn TEAM Program, a partnership between the colleges to help students transfer and co-enroll at both institutions, has helped with Blinn's high transfer rate. Additionally, the college has partnerships with Baylor University, Tarleton State University and the University of Texas at San Antonio.
"Blinn is proud to provide its students affordable, convenient pathways to universities across the State of Texas and we look forward to announcing additional dual admission and dual enrollment partnerships in the year ahead," Dr. Marcelo Bussiki, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Blinn College said.