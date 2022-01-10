Blinn College transfer rate highest in Texas

Students often see the community college as a stepping stone into Texas A&M University

BRYAN, Texas — Blinn College District's transfer rate among students to four-year universities is at a higher rate than any other community college in Texas, according to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

The new data, released by the college in a press release on Monday, has Blinn's academic transfer rate of 48.2% ranks first among the state's 50 community college districts. Additionally, the rate is double the statewide average of 25.4%.

"Blinn's academic transfer rate is a credit to the hard work of our outstanding Board of Trustees, faculty and staff," Dr. Mary Hensley, Chancellor of the Blinn College District said. "Together they make Blinn College a place where students have the support and guidance they need to take the next steps in their academic careers."

The Texas A&M-Blinn TEAM Program, a partnership between the colleges to help students transfer and co-enroll at both institutions, has helped with Blinn's high transfer rate. Additionally, the college has partnerships with Baylor University, Tarleton State University and the University of Texas at San Antonio.