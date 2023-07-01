Blinn unveils 2023-2024 Performing Arts series lineup

Magic, music, and stage shows will come to Blinn's performing arts center in September, October, January, and February.

BRENHAM, Texas — Blinn has announced four upcoming events for their 2023-2024 Performing Arts Series. The events will take place in September, October, January, and February.

All events will take place at the Dr. W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. at the Blinn Brenham campus.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 7: Mike Super's "2.0H! Show"

Thursday, Oct. 26: The Ultimate Country Show's "The Hit Men of Country"

Thursday, Jan. 18: Lisa McClowry as Cher in "The Beat Goes On"

Friday, Feb. 16: Musical tribute to Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John, and Sir Paul McCartney in "The Music of the Knights"

Ticket sales open to the public on July 29, with individual show tickets going live shortly after, on Aug. 14.

