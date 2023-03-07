Blinn celebrates its 140th anniversary

Former president Dr. Donald Voelter and trustees help celebrate historic milestone, board also approves rate increase

BRYAN, Texas — On Monday, Blinn College District celebrated 140 years of service during its monthly board of trustees meeting.

Donald Voelter, who served as Blinn College’s 12th president from 1994 through 2009, gave a presentation regarding the Blinn’s history. Other former trustees also shared recollections of their tenure on the board.

"In addition to the seven members of the current board, 10 former trustees were in attendance (during the board meeting) and others sent messages to mark the occasion. Voelter’s presentation showed the ways in which Blinn grew from three students during its initial class in 1883 to more than 17,000 students across five campuses," said Richard Bray, the college's communications director, through a March 6 news release.

The institution's actual anniversary is March 28.

In other matters, the board approved Fiscal Year 2024 tuition and fee rates. The new costs — which take effect in the fall 2023 semester — include a $63 per credit hour rate for in-district students, a $122 per credit hour rate for out-of-district students, a $278 per credit hour rate for non-residents, and a $77 per credit hour general fee.

"This represented a $2 increase in general fees and in-district and out-of-district tuition and a $1 increase in the non-resident tuition rate. The board also approved new housing, food service, and auxiliary fee rates," Bray said in the release.

According to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s CollegeForAllTexans.com, Blinn’s current tuition and general fee rates save students 39.6% compared to the average state university. Blinn students also have access to more than 300 endowed scholarships through a single application available at www.blinn.edu/scholarships.

The board also approved Monday: