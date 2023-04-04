Blinn College annual Clay Shootout to be held on April 14

Proceeds from the event will go to Blinn College and its students through academic scholarships.

CALDWELL, Texas — Blinn College's Annual Clay Shootout is set to be held on Friday, April 14.

Proceeds from the event will go to Blinn and its students, according to a release from the organization. The event will be hosted by the Blinn College Alumni and Friends and the Buccaneer Alumni Lettermen associations.

In 2022, the event raised about $110,000 for Blinn students, scholarships, athletics, and other programs.

Entry fees for the event are $600 for four-person teams and $150 for single shooters who will be assigned to a team. Shooters must provide their own shotguns and shells. The event entry fees will include food and drinks throughout the day, as well as prizes and awards.

Spectators can purchase food and drinks for $20.

Furthermore, a raffle with 26 prizes will be at the event, and will feature the following prizes:

12 firearms

VISA gift cards

Food and drink cards

Four tickets to a Houston Astros game

Tickets are $20 each. Additionally, a book of six tickets can be purchased for $100.

A maximum of 60 teams will be allowed to participate in the tournament. Additionally, awards will be presented to the top placing male, female, and youth shooters following the final flight.

The three flights will be held at the following times:

8:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

2:30 p.m.

Registration will take place one hour before shoot time, with a safety meeting being held 30 minutes prior to the first shoot time. Shooters under the age of 17 must have their hunter safety certification, according to the release.