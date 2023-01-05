Blinn College to host pianist competition for grade schoolers 5-12 on Monday, Jan. 21

The competition will be held at the Dr. W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center on the Blinn Brenham Campus for students in grades 5-12.

BRENHAM, Texas — The 21st annual Young Pianist Competition is set to take place on the Blinn College Brenham campus on Saturday, Jan. 21, according to a press release from Blinn communications.

Entrants will be required to perform to memorized, original solo piano pieces with contrasting musical styles, according to the press release.

Judges Dr. Terry Lynn Hudson of Baylor University, Dr. Michai Vatca of Sam Houston State University, and Jasmine Hatem of the University of St. Thomas will evaluate the performances and provide ratings and feedback.

At the end of the competition, trophies will be presented to the top performers in each category. Overall awards for best performance and runner-up will also be presented to standout performers.

To enter the competition, a $40 entry fee must be paid. Checks made out to the Blinn College Piano Club can be mailed to Dujka at P.O. Box 461, 902 College Ave., Brenham, Texas 77833.

The deadline to apply for the competition is Monday, Jan. 9.

Students who are juniors or seniors in high school that express interest in attending Blinn may also be offered the opportunity for a Blinn instrumental music scholarship, according to the press release.