Blinn College instructor places third in Artspace111 10th annual Texas Juried Exhibition

Blinn College instructor Jamie Speck was awarded third place in the Artspace111 Texas Juried Exhibition, a prestigious art award.

Of the 2,820 submissions, 55 pieces were selected to be displayed at Artspace111 through Aug. 26. Speck's award-winning piece titled "Solitude" will be one of the 55 pieces that will be on display.

According to a release from Blinn College, "Solitude" is a piece consisting of 99 hand-sewn houses made of felt and beeswax.

"It is really a great show," said Speck in the release. "I am very honored to have won third prize out of the 55 amazing works that were chosen.

"Solitude" has also been featured in a number of magazines, including the third issue of the Summer 2022 Artsin Square Magazine, and will even be featured in the upcoming fourth issue of Women United Art Magazine and the seventh issue of New Visionary Magazine.

Speck has been a faculty member at Blinn's arts program for over 20 years and teaches online art classes at the school. She also has a studio practice in College Station.