Blinn College and Tarleton State University team up to offer scholarships to transfer students

BRENHAM, Texas — After more than a year, Blinn College held its first in person event Wednesday to share some good news.

Staff and faculty of Blinn College and Tarleton University gathered to sign the Distinguished College Partnership agreement. This agreement will help Blinn students transfer to Tarleton University with ease and some financial help.

“Tarleton State has agreed to offer scholarships on an annual basis, approximately $500 to as high as $2,000 dollars for our students to participate in classes at Blinn and then transfer to Tarleton State," said Blinn College District Chancellor Dr. Mary Hensley.

Dr. Hensley said keeping college opportunities affordable for students is crucial, especially during a pandemic.

“I think the process will be exceedingly easier because not only have we set up agreements that allow for seamless transfer of course credits, but now we have a seamless transfer of affordability," Dr. Hensley said. "Any student at Blinn is open to having this opportunity available to them."

#Blinn Chancellor Dr. Mary Hensley presents Dr. James Hurley, President of @tarletonstate with a bouquet of begonias and peace lilies to symbolize the ongoing partnership between the two institutions.

After students complete their freshman or sophomore level at Blinn, they are encouraged to transfer to Tarleton.

“If a student transfers from community college, typically they will enroll as a full time student at the equivalent of 12-15 hours, but we know life has happened for so many students through COVID and the results are that many students are having to take six to nine hours to complete their pathway and those pathway programs are now two to three years," said Tarleton University President James Hurley. "We want to invest in those students that are enrolled in six hours, nine hours, 12 hours. We’ve created a variety of opportunity and scholarship opportunities for students to be successful financially as well as academically."

Tarleton and @BlinnCollege have signed an agreement that boosts educational opportunities for transfer students.



As part of the Distinguished College Partnership, Tarleton will provide annual scholarships to Blinn transfer students with a minimum 3.0 GPA.

Students must maintain a minimum of a 3.0 GPA . Scholarship amounts will range based on each semester’s enrollment.

“This partnership is for forever hopefully, but a student would qualify for this partnership for three consecutive years," Hurley said. "It is a perpetual scholarship, and it is guaranteed. Once they receive the award amount, it doesn’t go away the next semester. It’s within for three years or the equivalent of six semesters."