Blinn College to resume on-campus tours

Tours are available at all five campus locations

BRYAN, Texas — Blinn College District has resumed in-person campus tours for potential students and families.

The tours will be available at all five of Blinn's campuses including Bryan, Brenham, RELLIS, Schulenburg and Sealy.

Visitors will be asked to "self certify" that they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to the virus. Face masks will be required and social distancing measures will remain in effect.