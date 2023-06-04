Blinn College readies for annual Give Kids a Smile event

The program, which will take place on April 13, will offer preschool and elementary-aged children free dental services, including exams, cleanings, and more.

BRYAN, Texas — The annual Give Kids a Smile clinic at Blinn College will open its doors to kids and families in need of dental care on Thursday, April 13.

Blinn Dental Hygiene Instructor, Dana Wood discussed the need for this program in the Brazos Valley.

"You know as many communities we do have a section of our community that because of income situation in life maybe they just don't have access to dental care so when we saw that trending at Blinn we tried to start a program to address those needs," she said.

Since 2008, the Blinn Dental Hygiene Program has provided more than $240,000 in free dental services and want more families to take advantage of this opportunity.

"We have it every year they come in every year come in and they get cleanings X-rays, exams, sealants and it's a lot of fun," Wood said. "We have the magical memory princesses and a lot of people, gifts, store prizes, people just to make the night a lot of fun for the kids and the families. Blinn college nursing program is also here so when the children re receiving care the parents can get a1c screening, cholesterol screenings, height, weight, vision all types of things to do a health screening for the parents while they're here."

The event is put together by Blinn dental hygiene students as a way to extend their services to those who need it most.