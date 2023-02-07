Blinn livestock judging team takes top prize in team and individual categories at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Individually, Blinn livestock judging team members took the first, fifth, sixth, ninth, and 16th places in the event.

BRYAN, Texas — The Blinn College livestock judging team has won top team and individual honors at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, according to a release from the college.

The team took the top spots in the team category with 3,636 points in reasons, cattle, swine, horses, and sheep/goats. Additionally, Gunner Coburn finished atop the individual standings, with many other team members finishing in the top ten individual rankings.

Coburn took the top spot in cattle in reasons, third place in sheep/goats, ninth place in swine, and 16th place in horses.

The full individual team member standings from the event are as follows:

Gunner Coburn: 924 points - first place

Avery Oliver: 908 points - fifth place

Taylor Turner: 907 points - sixth place

Kendahl Nix: 897 points - ninth place

Kyle Real: 882 points - 16th place