Blinn livestock judging team wins San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo competition

SAN ANTONIO — The Blinn livestock judging team took home the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo award on Saturday, Feb. 25, according to a press release from Blinn college.
Blinn exited the competition with 4,605 points, 70 points ahead of the second place team, Butler, who finished with 4,535 points. Overall, the Blinn team placed first in cattle and reasons, second in sheep, third in swine, and 11th in goats.
The team also had a number of noteworthy individual placings, which can be found below:
- Avery Oliver
- Second place individual - 935 points
- First place reasons - 370 points
- Fourth place swine - 290 points
- 10th place sheep - 188 points
- 11th place goats
- Kendahl Nix
- Eighth place overall - 922 points
- Fifth place sheep
- Eighth place cattle
- Weston McElroy
- 10th place - 921 points
- Gunner Coburn
- 11th place overall - 919 points