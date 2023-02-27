Blinn livestock judging team wins San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo competition

SAN ANTONIO — The Blinn livestock judging team took home the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo award on Saturday, Feb. 25, according to a press release from Blinn college.

Blinn exited the competition with 4,605 points, 70 points ahead of the second place team, Butler, who finished with 4,535 points. Overall, the Blinn team placed first in cattle and reasons, second in sheep, third in swine, and 11th in goats.