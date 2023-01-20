Blinn livestock judging team finishes sixth at National Western Stock Show

BRYAN, Texas — The Blinn College livestock judging team recently finished sixth in the National Western Stock Show (NWSS) held in Denver, CO, according to a press release from the college.

Livestock judging coach Quest Newberry gave his thoughts on the competition, saying "I thought we competed well. The national Western Stock Show annually draws some of the top teams from college around the county. We've got some veterans this year who I expect to do really well."