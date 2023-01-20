x
Blinn College

Blinn livestock judging team finishes sixth at National Western Stock Show

Blinn exited the contest with a total of 4,665 points.
Credit: Richard Bray - Blinn College Communications
Sophomore Avery Oliver (pictured) was a part of Blinn's livestock judging team that earned a sixth place finish at the NWSS in Denver, CO.

BRYAN, Texas — The Blinn College livestock judging team recently finished sixth in the National Western Stock Show (NWSS) held in Denver, CO, according to a press release from the college.

Blinn finished the event with a total of 4,665 points. 

The judging categories included cattle, feedlot cattle, swine, and sheep/goats.

Livestock judging coach Quest Newberry gave his thoughts on the competition, saying "I thought we competed well. The national Western Stock Show annually draws some of the top teams from college around the county. We've got some veterans this year who I expect to do really well."

Team members that earned top 20 placings in the event include:

  • Sophomore Avery Oliver
    • Third place feedlot cattle
    • Fifth place cattle
    • Eighth place reasons
    • 13th place sheep/goats
    • 14th place cattle reasons
    • Third place overall - 955 points
  • Sophomore Weston McElroy
    • 15th place swine
    • 18th place cattle reasons
    • 20th place cattle
    • 21st place overall - 942 points
  • Sophomore Taylor Turner
    • 8th place swine
    • 12th place reasons
  • Sophomore Gunner Coburn
    • 19th place reasons

