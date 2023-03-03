Blinn nursing program receives $30,000 for virtual reality training from Bill Thienes

The grant will allow nursing students to use virtual reality to practice scenarios in they'd encounter in the field and receive instant feedback.

BRYAN, Texas — The Blinn College Nursing program has been granted $30,000 for a new virtual reality (VR) program that will allow students to more accurately simulate scenarios they'd encounter in the real world, according to a release from the university.

The donation was made by retired petroleum engineer Bill Thienes, who has also established two endowed scholarships through the Blinn College Foundation.

“The Blinn College Foundation is grateful for the ongoing support Mr. Thienes has shown for the College and our students,” said Blinn College Foundation Chair Nancy Berry. “His commitment to education and unwavering generosity will benefit and enhance the lives of current and future Blinn students for years to come.”

As a result of the donation, ADN and vocational nursing students to use VR to practice scenarios through the Oxford Medical Simulation software and receive instant feedback. 10 VR headsets alongside the medical simulation software were purchased with the money.

According to one student that got to try the program, she said "It felt more realistic than the mannequins" compared to what the students previously used.

“This technology is a resource for our vocational nursing students in Brenham that provides a new, active learning environment for them to enhance their critical-thinking skills and promote their clinical judgment,” Vocational Nursing Program Director Dr. Michelle Marburger said. “Having a new way to expose students to a hospital setting, either virtually or in person, is vital to helping our students become confident healthcare professions.”

Thienes also was enthusiastic about how the new systems were perceived, saying "It's absolutely wonderful to see the students so excited. I think what impresses me most about this technology is how enthusiastic everybody is."