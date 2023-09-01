Blinn College recognized for top online kinesiology associate degree program

TEXAS, USA — Blinn College's online Health and Kinesiology Program has been recognized as a top program in the nation for students looking to pursue their associate's degree online, according to UnviersityHQ.com.
“The Health and Kinesiology Program is honored by this recognition,” said Dr. Shelly Peacock, Assistant Dean and Professor of Kinesiology in a news post on blinn.edu. “Our faculty strive for excellence by using the best practices and innovative tools in kinesiology. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our faculty and instructional support staff.”
The degree is offered online at Blinn's Brenham, Bryan, and RELLIS campuses.
The other recognized online associate programs that were named in order of ranking include:
- Copiah-Lincoln Community College
- Georgia State University
- Central Texas College
- Georgia Military College
- Finger Lakes Community College
According to the news post on blinn.edu, the website's criteria for ranking colleges includes:
- Acceptance
- Enrollment
- Retention
- Graduation rates
- The number of programs offered
- Student-to-faculty ratios
- Affordability
- Average salary of graduates
- Other factors not specifically noted
Click here for more info on Blinn's Kinesiology program.
Also on KAGS: