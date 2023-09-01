Blinn College recognized for top online kinesiology associate degree program

The program is ranked sixth in the nation among online associate degrees, according to UniversityHQ.com.

TEXAS, USA — Blinn College's online Health and Kinesiology Program has been recognized as a top program in the nation for students looking to pursue their associate's degree online, according to UnviersityHQ.com.

“The Health and Kinesiology Program is honored by this recognition,” said Dr. Shelly Peacock, Assistant Dean and Professor of Kinesiology in a news post on blinn.edu. “Our faculty strive for excellence by using the best practices and innovative tools in kinesiology. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our faculty and instructional support staff.”

The degree is offered online at Blinn's Brenham, Bryan, and RELLIS campuses.

The other recognized online associate programs that were named in order of ranking include:

Copiah-Lincoln Community College Georgia State University Central Texas College Georgia Military College Finger Lakes Community College

According to the news post on blinn.edu, the website's criteria for ranking colleges includes:

Acceptance

Enrollment

Retention

Graduation rates

The number of programs offered

Student-to-faculty ratios

Affordability

Average salary of graduates

Other factors not specifically noted

Click here for more info on Blinn's Kinesiology program.