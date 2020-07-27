x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

blinn-college

Got questions? Blinn has answers with their Back-with-Blinn LIVE social media events

Don't go back to school wondering what to expect; go back to campus feeling confident in what lies ahead.
Credit: Blinn College

BRYAN, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't made back-to-school planning easy. That's why Blinn College is tackling all your questions and concerns LIVE four times a week during their social media Q&A sessions.

On Instagram at 12 PM on Mondays and Wednesdays and Facebook at 6 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, a member of Blinn’s staff will answer student questions regarding registration, advising, and life on campus this Fall.

So don't go back to school wondering what to expect; take these Q&A opportunities and go back to campus feeling confident in what lies ahead.

Blinn's Fall semester starts Monday, Aug. 24, and their back-to-school plan can be found HERE.

RELATED: Boys & Girls Club-Bryan closed until Aug. 3 after staff member falls ill

RELATED: Texas A&M University chosen to mass produce COVID-19 vaccine candidate