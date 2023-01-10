America's Got Talent finalist to perform at Blinn's O'Donnel Center on Thursday, Feb. 2

Mike Super, the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on U.S. primetime TV, will bring his talents to the Brazos Valley in early February.

BRYAN, Texas — Magician Mike Super, who has appeared on TV programs such as "America's Got Talent", 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show", "Penn and Teller's Fool Us", and "Phenomenon" is set to perform at the Dr. W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center at the Blinn College Brenham campus, according to a press release from the school.

Super's unique magic show is the second-to-last show in Blinn's 2022-2023 performing arts series, and will take place on on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Tickets to the show are $35 each and can be found here on the Blinn College website. The O'Donnell Performing Arts center's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.

Following Super's performance, "The Peking Acrobats Featuring the Shanghai Circus" will perform on Saturday, March 25.