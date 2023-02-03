Blinn College District announces new campus location in Waller

Classes will start at the new campus on Oct. 23 at W.C. Schultz Junior High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video aired in March.

The Blinn College District has announced that they will be opening a new location in Waller, with classes beginning on Monday, Oct. 23.

The new Waller location brings Blinn's number of physical locations up to six. The other five locations are in Brenham, Bryan, Schulenburg, Sealy, and at the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus in Bryan.

The classes will be held at the former Waller High School, now W.C. Schultz Junior High.

“We are excited to bring the educational excellence that has defined Blinn College to this vibrant region,” said Dr. Mary Hensley, Chancellor of the Blinn College District in an announcement on blinn.edu. “We look forward to bringing the same exceptional instruction, innovation, and commitment to student success that has made Blinn the state’s academic transfer rate leader and allowed us to guide thousands of students each year to the state’s leading university programs.”

W.C. Schultz Junior High is located at 20950 Field Store Road in Waller.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube