The Blinn College football team is going bowling for the second consecutive year.

The Blinn College District has accepted an invitation to the Valley of the Sun Bowl in Scottsdale, Ariz., Saturday, Dec. 1, where they will face 14th-ranked Scottsdale Community College.

"This invitation is a reflection of the hard work our student-athletes have invested all season and the quality of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference," said Blinn head coach Ryan Mahon. "It is an honor to represent the Blinn College District at the Valley of the Sun Bowl."

Kickoff takes place at noon (1 p.m. Central Time) at Scottsdale Community College, and general admission tickets are $10. Students with college ID receive $5 admission. Stadium gates open at 10:30 a.m. The Valley of the Sun Bowl was founded in 1981 and is the oldest continuous bowl game in the NJCAA.

The Buccaneers enter the postseason with a 6-4 record after placing third in arguably the toughest league in junior college football. Blinn enters the game with one of the most potent offenses in the nation, ranking No. 1 in the nation with 507.4 yards per game and No. 3 among national scoring leaders at 43.2 points per game. While facing six of the top total offenses in the nation, Blinn led the nation with 48 sacks.

Last year, the Buccaneers faced Snow College in the El Toro Bowl in Yuma, Ariz., the team's first bowl appearance since 2011.

Scottsdale enters the game with a 7-3 overall record after placing fourth in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference. Scottsdale ranks seventh in the nation with 37.8 points per game, and is No. 8 in the nation at 427.8 points per game.

© 2018 KAGS