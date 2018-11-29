PARIS, Texas — Blinn College men’s basketball (9-0) opened the conference season with a 71-62 victory over Paris Junior College after rallying late in the game Wednesday night on the road.

Following the win, the Buccaneers overall record increases to 9-0.

“I could not be more proud of my guys for going on the road and getting the win in their first conference game,” said Scott Schumacher, Blinn head coach. “My guys kept fighting for the victory after trailing for the majority of the game. They never quit and stuck together until we got a break so I couldn’t be happier.”

Kai Tease led Blinn’s offense with 20 points, while AJ Rainey and Tristan Ikpe each scored 18 points.

Paris opened the game strong to enter the second half on top 36-25. Blinn continued to trail in the final half until 5:45 minutes remained. In the final minutes of play, the Buccaneers grabbed a lead and went on to open the Region XIV conference season with a win.

Blinn looks to remain undefeated in the first home conference game of the season against Navarro College on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m. The Blinn College women’s basketball team will begin the doubleheader by opening the conference season against Panola College at 2 p.m. in the Kruse Center.

